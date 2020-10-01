Hyderabad Board to observe holiday on Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad will remain closed on October 02 (Friday) on account of public holiday as announced by Sindh government due to annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (R.A).

According to a notification, the board offices would remain closed on Friday (14 Safar, A.H) due to 277th Urs of Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (R.A) to be observed at Bhit Shah.