Hyderabad Business Forum Elects Its New Office Bearers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 08:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting of the office bearers of Hyderabad business forum held here under chairmanship of it's Chairman Mohsin Memon .

Meeting was attended by Senior vice Chairman Zia-u-Din Qureshi, Vice Chairman Khalid Khanzada, General Secretary Fayaz Khan Awan, Additional General Secretary Shehroze Shaikh, Chairman Admin affairs committee Zulfiqar Ali chohan, Members core committee Haji Muhammad Asif Qureshi and Abdul Haque Shaikh .

On this occasion Names of newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad Business forum taluka city were announced including patron in-chief Haji hameed Qureshi, Patron Anwer Kundan, President city taluka Jawed Iqbal Raju, Senior Vice President Muhammad Sohail Qureshi, Vice President Faisal Malak, Vice President Muhammad Saleem Akhter, Vice president Haji Muhammad Siddique Memon, General Secretary Muhammad Tarique Shaikh, Additional General Secretary Malik Abdul Shakoor, senior Joint Secretary Asif Insha, Joint secretary Abbas Chandrigar, Joint Secretary Hifz-o-Rehman, Press Secretary Asif Rajput and Treasurer Muhammad Sabih Shaikh.

Later,garlands and traditional Sindhi Ajrak were presented to newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad Business forum.

On this occasion Chairman Hyderabad Business forum Mohsin Memon, Zia-u-din Qureshi, Khalid Khanzada, Fayaz Khan Awan and Zulfiqar Ali Chohan felicitating newly elected body said that Hyderabad Business forum was only platform of the traders of Hyderabad which exists in all four talukas of Hyderabad and participation of different trade organizations in Hyderabad Business forum was reflection of the trust on the leadership of Hyderabad Business forum, and hope newly elected body will work hard for resolving problems of traders

