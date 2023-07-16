Hyderabad Business Forum hosts reception in honour of SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Hyderabad business Forum hosted a reception in honour of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai here in a local hotel on Sunday.

Chairman Hyderabad Business Forum Mohsin Memon warmly welcomed SSP and presented a floral bucket and Ajrak.

Addressing the event Chief guest SSP Sajd Amir Sadozai said that the crime and Human rights cell were working smoothly under the supervision of Director Mohsin Memon who has also resolved complicated cases and I had received a report in this regard.

SSP said that a massive crackdown was being carried out against Mainpuri, gutka and other drug peddlers in Hyderabad, however, citizens should also discourage their family members to avoid the use of Mainpuri, gutka and other drugs because a healthy society could only be framed after controlling narcotics.

He said that police officers giving outstanding performances will be encouraged by arranging such receptions so that they could improve their performance.

On this occasion, Chairman Hyderabad Business Forum Muhammad Mohsin said that SSP Hyderabad during his last tenure had also carried out a massive crackdown against Narcotics and also carried out the same drive under the supervision and hoped that the menace of Narcotics will be rooted out from Hyderabad city soon.

Senior Vice Chairman Zia-ud-Din Qureshi said that Hyderabad Police under the leadership of SSP are working better and assuring complete cooperation with the traders which has created harmony among traders and Police.

While addressing the reception he said that Hyderabad Police under the leadership of SSP worked better and assured complete cooperation with traders due to creating harmony among traders and Police.

Later, awards were distributed among personnel working in the crime and human rights cell and complaint cell for serving people and for best performance.

The reception was attended among others by Zulfiqar Chohan, Rehmatllah Saand, Shehroz Shaikh, Fayaz Awan, Abdul Haque Shaikh, DIB Incharge Ali Akber Lund, Admin DSP Irfan Siddiqui, Haji Junaid Abbassi, SHO Ejaz Lakho, Inspector Salah-u-Din Ayoobi, Complaint cell Incharge Zafar Zaidi, Papu Rajpoot and Khan Sotahar.