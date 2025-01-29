Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists

A capacity building workshop for health beat journalists was held in Hyderabad, organized under the directives of Sindh minister of health Dr Azra Fazal Pechoho, secretary health Rehan Iqbal Baloch and project director EPI Dr. Muhammad Naeem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A capacity building workshop for health beat journalists was held in Hyderabad, organized under the directives of Sindh minister of health Dr Azra Fazal Pechoho, secretary health Rehan Iqbal Baloch and project director EPI Dr. Muhammad Naeem.

Supported by UNICEF, the workshop focused on critical immunization challenges, including multi-dose vial management, fixed-site vaccination strategies and vaccine storage protocols.

During the event, Dr. Muhammad Naeem, along with Communication Specialist EPI Suneel Raja, briefed journalists on key vaccination guidelines, including the need to use vaccines from opened vials within six hours. They also underscored the importance of Sindh's fixed-site approach to vaccination, where children were being vaccinated effectively at designated points rather than door-to-door services.

The workshop also discussed the rising number of measles cases in Sindh, Pakistan and globally, with over 10.3 million cases reported worldwide in 2023, according to WHO statistics.

To combat this, Sindh has set ambitious immunization targets, aiming to vaccinate 1.77 million infants and 1.97 million pregnant women, supported by a team of 3,252 government vaccinators and an extensive EPI network.

Additionally, the workshop highlighted the crucial role of private sector workers and female vaccinators, who were deployed in culturally sensitive areas. Experts explained that 1,938 EPI centers and 225 private facilities manage vaccine storage, with 30 district focal persons ensuring the integrity of the cold chain.

The speakers emphasized the importance of responsible health reporting, stressing the need for verified data and thorough understanding of health issues. They also shared that female vaccinators in Sindh had been provided with scooty to enhance their efficiency in performing duties. On this occasion, senior journalists Abdullah Saroohi, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Nasir Shaikh and others also expressed their views.