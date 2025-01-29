Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held For Journalists
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:16 PM
A capacity building workshop for health beat journalists was held in Hyderabad, organized under the directives of Sindh minister of health Dr Azra Fazal Pechoho, secretary health Rehan Iqbal Baloch and project director EPI Dr. Muhammad Naeem
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A capacity building workshop for health beat journalists was held in Hyderabad, organized under the directives of Sindh minister of health Dr Azra Fazal Pechoho, secretary health Rehan Iqbal Baloch and project director EPI Dr. Muhammad Naeem.
Supported by UNICEF, the workshop focused on critical immunization challenges, including multi-dose vial management, fixed-site vaccination strategies and vaccine storage protocols.
During the event, Dr. Muhammad Naeem, along with Communication Specialist EPI Suneel Raja, briefed journalists on key vaccination guidelines, including the need to use vaccines from opened vials within six hours. They also underscored the importance of Sindh's fixed-site approach to vaccination, where children were being vaccinated effectively at designated points rather than door-to-door services.
The workshop also discussed the rising number of measles cases in Sindh, Pakistan and globally, with over 10.3 million cases reported worldwide in 2023, according to WHO statistics.
To combat this, Sindh has set ambitious immunization targets, aiming to vaccinate 1.77 million infants and 1.97 million pregnant women, supported by a team of 3,252 government vaccinators and an extensive EPI network.
Additionally, the workshop highlighted the crucial role of private sector workers and female vaccinators, who were deployed in culturally sensitive areas. Experts explained that 1,938 EPI centers and 225 private facilities manage vaccine storage, with 30 district focal persons ensuring the integrity of the cold chain.
The speakers emphasized the importance of responsible health reporting, stressing the need for verified data and thorough understanding of health issues. They also shared that female vaccinators in Sindh had been provided with scooty to enhance their efficiency in performing duties. On this occasion, senior journalists Abdullah Saroohi, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Nasir Shaikh and others also expressed their views.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock
World Governments Summit reveals record international participation
NIPA delegation visits FCCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi5 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists5 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 48 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl8 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter8 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman1 minute ago
-
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock1 minute ago
-
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud1 minute ago
-
Man arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of step daughter1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals13 minutes ago