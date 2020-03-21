UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Announces Its Secretariat Closure

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry announces its secretariat closure

The management of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced closure of its secretariat from March 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The management of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced closure of its secretariat from March 22.

The HCCI Secretary informed here late Saturday evening that all activities in the secretariat will remain close from March 22 to 27,2020. The decision to this effect has been initiated due to precautionary measures against Covid-19, he said and added that the secretariat will reopen from March 28, 2020.

