Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry announces its secretariat closure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ):

The HCCI Secretary informed here late Saturday evening that all activities in the secretariat will remain close from March 22 to 27,2020. The decision to this effect has been initiated due to precautionary measures against Covid-19, he said and added that the secretariat will reopen from March 28, 2020.