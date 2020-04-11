UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Condoles Syed Mehdi Ali Shah Demise

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:19 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) have condoled the sad demise of Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate and brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a joint condolence message on Saturday, HCCI President Goharullah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Shakir Memon, Vice President Alhaj Gulshan Elahi and members executive committee lauded the services of Syed Mehdi Ali Shah for promotion of industrial activities in the province.

They expressed sympathies with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other family members and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

