Hyderabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Demands Declaration Of Hyderabad As Calamity Hit District

Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:18 PM

Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry HCCI) Pir Syed Mehhmood Iqbal Jaferi has demanded of the Sindh government to declare Hyderabad as calamity-hit district since heavy rains had destroyed the civic infrastructure and caused heavy losses to people particularly business community

In a statement on Thursday, he said that despite advanced forecast of heavy rainfalls of monsoon season, no precautionary measures were adopted by the concerned departments to save the people of Hyderabad from disastrous situation.

The rainwater of heavy downpour had entered into the industrial units as well as storage and shops of the industrial and business areas of Hyderabad while power outage as a result of faults in HESCO installations also restricted the business community to carry out their activities, he said.

He informed that over 400 power transformers had developed faults and since passage of 72 hours major portion of Hyderabad remained without electricity.

In view of devastation caused by heavy rains, he said that the Governor and Chief Minister Sindh should declare Hyderabad as calamity hit and announce required incentives in accordance with law.

