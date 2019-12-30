Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses disappointment over delay in SITE plots allotment

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shakir Memon has expressed disappointment over delay in allotment of plots in SITE Phae-II Hyderabad , adding that the despite advance payment, the industrialists are still waiting to establish their units and pool due share for industrial development.

He expressed disappointment in his welcome address to Sindh Secretary Industries Dr. Naseemul Ghani Sehto who attended HCCI reception at its secretariat on Monday.

He informed that industrialists had paid over Rs. 25 million in advance to get plots in SITE Phase-II Hyderabad but the same were still not allotted to them which causing financial losses to industrialists. Similarly, he informed that due to dilapidated infrastructure including non functioning of filter plant, shabby condition of roads, non availability of water and poor drainage system, the industrialists are unable to carry out their industrial units in smooth direction.

He underlined the need of preparation of comprehensive planning for rebuilding of revenue generated area which also providing employments at large to jobless people.

The secretary while responding to welcome address said that all out efforts are being made for industrial development as the province government fully believed to overcome unemployment issue by developing industrial zones of the province.

While assuring the business community that their genuine issues would be resolved, he called upon them to extend their support to government for ensuring rapid industrial development in the province.