Hyderabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Resolve Business Community Grievances

Published January 03, 2022 | 07:17 PM

The Patron-in-Chief of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah on Monday formed various sub-committees of HCCI to resolve the grievances of the business community at relevant forums

According to announcement, Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, Anwer Durrani and Sajid Solangi have been nominated as Chairman, Sr. Vice Chairman and Chairman respectively for HCCI law and Order Sub-Committee, Abdul Whaeed Shaikh as Chairman Water and Sanitation Sub-Committee, Muhammad Hussain Ghouri as Chairman Municipal Affairs Sub-Committee, Muhammad Waseem Ji as Chairman Railways Sub-Committee, Syed Hassan Zia as Chairman Telecommunication Sub-Committee, Syed Iqbal Ali as school and College education Sub-CommitteeAbdul Aziz Shaheed as Post Office Sub-Committee, Ashiq Lai Lakhan as Chairman Agriculture Sub-Committee, Abdul Ghaffar Anjum Ajmeri as EOBI Sub-Committee, Muhammad Ali Rajput as University Education Sub-Committee, Nasir Khan as Chairman Health Sub-Committee, Javed Iqbal as Chairman Traffic Police Sub-Committee, Pir Syed Mehmood I. Jaferi as Chairman Legal Affairs Sub-Committee, Muhammad Abbas Chundrigar as Shahi Bazar Sub-Committee, Muhammad Saleem Shaikh and Muhammad Rizawan as Chairman and Vicd Chairman for Gems Sub-Committee, Muhammad Tariq Shaikh as Chairman Resham Bazaar Sub-Committee, Hameed Qureshi as Chairman Grain and Seed Sub-Committee, Hakeem Imran Ahmed Shaikh as Herbal Pharmacy Sub-Committee, Muhammad Hassan Elahi as Chairman Religious Affairs Sub-Committee, Muhammad Saleem as Chairman Auto Parts Sub-Committee, Ahsan Mueed Shaikh as Chairman sports Sub-Committee, Sattar Khan as Shoe Parts Sub-Committee, Muhammad Anees as Chairman Crockery Products Sub-Committee, Raheel Qureshi as Chairman Marble and Marble Products Sub-Committee, M.

Aamir Qureshi as Chairman Azeem-ul-Shan Cloth Market Sub-Committee, Shoukat Ali Soomro as Handicrafts Sub-Committee, Yousuf Dada as Cahirman Plastic Products Sub-Committee, Muhammad Raheel as Dies Chemical and Allied Products Sub-Committee, Abdul Qadir Suharwardi as Chairman Hujj and Umrah Sub-Committee, Muhammad Iqbal Shaikh as Chairman Electronics Sewing Machines Sub-Committee, Muhammad Zahid Qureshi as Chairman Old Auto Parts Sub-Committee, Muhammad Akram Shah as Chairman Scrap Sub-Committee and Abdul Salam Shaikh as Chairman Glass bangles Sub-Committee.

The HCCI President Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif and members executive committee have congratulated the nominated Chairmen, Sr. Vice Chairman and Chairman of the sub-committees and hoped that they would strive to address the issues of the business community by contacting the relevant departments at the earliest.

