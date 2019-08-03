UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Trade And Small Industry Demands Administrative Reforms In HDA, WASA

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:47 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry demands administrative reforms in HDA, WASA

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has urged the Sindh Government to give the charge of Chairman Hyderabad Development Authority to Commissioner Hyderabad Division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has urged the Sindh Government to give the charge of Chairman Hyderabad Development Authority to Commissioner Hyderabad Division.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the HCSTSI's President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani cited the failure of the officials of HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to drain out the rainwater as the reason.

"The HDA, WASA and the local bodies badly failed to drain the rainwater from the partially submerged localities for many days. The state of cleanliness in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad also presented a sordid picture," he observed.

He requested the CM to immediately give the charge of Chairman Governing Body of HDA to the commissioner so that he could institute administrative reforms.

Shaikhani reiterated that local government institutions as well as the HDA and WASA failed to drain the rainwater timely leaving large parts of Latifabad and almost entire Qasimabad drowned.

The chamber's president proposed that a coordination committee headed by the Commissioner Hyderabad division should be formed to effectively deal with the situations arising after torrential rains or flood.

According to him, Chief Executive of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, DG HDA, MD WASA, Mayor and Municipal Commissioner of HMC, Managing Director of SIDA, Deputy Director SEPA, SSP Hyderabad and HCSTSI's President should be made members of that committee.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Flood Water Company Hyderabad Chamber Qasimabad Murad Ali Shah From Government Industry Rains

Recent Stories

Free medical camp organized at Bairote Khurd

48 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates Sui Gas Supply scheme i ..

49 seconds ago

An elderly woman dies in road mishap in Hyderabad

50 seconds ago

England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

7 minutes ago

England 374 all out against Australia in 1st Ashes ..

7 minutes ago

11 dead, three missing as boats capsize in Philipp ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.