Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry demands administrative reforms in HDA, WASA

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has urged the Sindh Government to give the charge of Chairman Hyderabad Development Authority to Commissioner Hyderabad Division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has urged the Sindh Government to give the charge of Chairman Hyderabad Development Authority to Commissioner Hyderabad Division.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the HCSTSI's President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani cited the failure of the officials of HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to drain out the rainwater as the reason.

"The HDA, WASA and the local bodies badly failed to drain the rainwater from the partially submerged localities for many days. The state of cleanliness in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad also presented a sordid picture," he observed.

He requested the CM to immediately give the charge of Chairman Governing Body of HDA to the commissioner so that he could institute administrative reforms.

Shaikhani reiterated that local government institutions as well as the HDA and WASA failed to drain the rainwater timely leaving large parts of Latifabad and almost entire Qasimabad drowned.

The chamber's president proposed that a coordination committee headed by the Commissioner Hyderabad division should be formed to effectively deal with the situations arising after torrential rains or flood.

According to him, Chief Executive of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, DG HDA, MD WASA, Mayor and Municipal Commissioner of HMC, Managing Director of SIDA, Deputy Director SEPA, SSP Hyderabad and HCSTSI's President should be made members of that committee.