UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Office Bearers Elected Unopposed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry office bearers elected unopposed

The election process of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has been completed on Monday with unopposed election of all three office bearers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The election process of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has been completed on Monday with unopposed election of all three office bearers.

The Secretary General HCSTSI Abdul Waheed who acted as the returning officer informed that the election committee received one each nomination papers for the election of three posts and after scrutiny, nomination papers of the three candidates found correct in all respect.

According to unofficial results, he informed that Saleemuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Altaf Memon and Ahmed Idrees Chohan have been declared elected unopposed as the President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Chamber respectively.

The official announcement of the elected office bearers will made in the HCSTSI general body meeting on September 26, he informed.

Related Topics

Election Hyderabad Chamber September All Industry Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, MCI Middle East join forces to sup ..

11 minutes ago

Midday break rule ends tomorrow

11 minutes ago

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

26 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

26 minutes ago

School Dormitory Fire Kills 10 Students in Norther ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.