Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry office bearers elected unopposed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The election process of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has been completed on Monday with unopposed election of all three office bearers.

The Secretary General HCSTSI Abdul Waheed who acted as the returning officer informed that the election committee received one each nomination papers for the election of three posts and after scrutiny, nomination papers of the three candidates found correct in all respect.

According to unofficial results, he informed that Saleemuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Altaf Memon and Ahmed Idrees Chohan have been declared elected unopposed as the President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Chamber respectively.

The official announcement of the elected office bearers will made in the HCSTSI general body meeting on September 26, he informed.