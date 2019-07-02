UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Announces Schedule Of Annual Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:38 PM

The Secretary General Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Tuesday announced the schedule of annual elections of the office bearers for the year 2019-2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Secretary General Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Tuesday announced the schedule of annual elections of the office bearers for the year 2019-2020.

According to announcement, the election schedule has been approved by the special meeting of the HCSTSI executive committee with constitution of three member election commission with Farhan Iqbal as its chairman as well as Muhammad Yousuf and Masroor Iqbal as its members.

