Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry demands incentives for SMEs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Doulat Ram Lohana on Monday urged the Federal government to grant maximum incentives to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Doulat Ram Lohana, in a statement, said the small industry had great potential to boost the economic development of the country by producing export-oriented products and earning foreign exchange.

The HCSTSI president said the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan had restored the confidence of the business community, which always played a vital role for booting the economy of the country.

He said the business community, particularly those belonging to the SMEs, wanted a friendly atmosphere with maximum facilities so that they could contribute towards the country's development.

The imposition of extra taxes with threats and unfriendly atmosphere could only create chaos among them, he said and added that there was the need of incentives, including reasonable tariffs of gas and electricity and water supply so that industries could flourish.

He appealed to the government to announce an effective strategy for boosting up the small and medium enterprises.