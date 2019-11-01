UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industr Welcomes FBR Decision

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industr welcomes FBR decision

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohan has welcomed the decision of extending last date for submission of income tax returns up to November 30, 2019 by Federal Board of Revenue

In a statement on Friday, he termed the FBR decision as business community friendly adding that it will facilitate those traders and industrialists who still not deposited their returns due to reservations.

In a statement on Friday, he termed the FBR decision as business community friendly adding that it will facilitate those traders and industrialists who still not deposited their returns due to reservations.

The reservations of business community have now been resolved and it is requested to all traders and industrialists to ensure submission of their income tax returns in due date, he added.

