HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana has highly praised the Federal government's measures for peoples welfare including granting Rs 7 billion relief package on essential goods and reduction in prices of medicines.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that provision of essential goods including sugar, flour, ghee and rice from utility stores under Rs 7 billion relief package and reduction of prices of medicines brought sight of relief to common people as they were unable to meet the challenges of recent inflation as these goods particularly life saving drugs were going beyond their capacity.

He demanded of the government to announce withdrawal of all duties and taxes on life saving drugs so that common people of the country could easily purchase these drugs.