Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry appeals for reducing energy tariffs, improving gas supply

(@FahadShabbir)

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Daulat Ram Lohana, has appealed the federal government to reduce tariff of petroleum, gas and electricity to enable industrial sector of ensuring timely production at competitive prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Daulat Ram Lohana, has appealed the Federal government to reduce tariff of petroleum, gas and electricity to enable industrial sector of ensuring timely production at competitive prices.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the HCSTSI President said that inflated energy tariffs as well as load management were obstructing industrial sector to move in right direction of improvement for the betterment of national economy.

Due to load management, the industries were unable to achieve their production targets and fulfill commitments, he argued and added that increase in petroleum, gas and electricity prices also fueled inflation and even the essential commodities as well as transport fare went beyond the reach of common people.

He appealed to high ups of the federal government to reduce the prices of petroleum, gas and electricity with reduction of taxes and duties upon small traders and industrialists so that the country could be moved towards path of rapid development.