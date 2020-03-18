Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry demands appointment of Municipal ommissioner

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana and Convener HMC Sub-Committee Muhammad Al-Nasir has demanded Sindh Government to appoint Municipal Commission of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana and Convener HMC Sub-Committee Muhammad Al-Nasir has demanded Sindh Government to appoint Municipal Commission of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with immediate effect.

In a joint statement issued here on Wednesday, they said that due to non appointment of Municipal Commissioner at HMC crisis has been aggravated and due to non-payment of salaries in absence of Municipal Commissioner unrest prevailing among employees, they said.

According to policy decision of Sindh government, the Municipal Commissioner is also the head of Hygiene Committee of HMC and non appointment of Municipal Commissioner was creating numerous issues in this regard, they added.

They demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to appoint Municipal Commissioner HMC with immediate effect.

They also demanded them to instruct the management of HMC and WASA to improve health and sanitation condition in Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad with removal of encroachments and cleaning of drain lines in order to avert epidemic.