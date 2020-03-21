Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) thanks the authorities of National Logistic Cell (NLC) authorities for withdrawing Hyderabad Dry Port closure decision

UrduPoint.com
The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Daulat Ram Lohana has thanked the authorities of National Logistic Cell (NLC) for withdrawing the decision of the closure of Hyderabad Dry Port

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Daulat Ram Lohana has thanked the authorities of National Logistic Cell (NLC) for withdrawing the decision of the closure of Hyderabad Dry Port.

According to HCSTSI spokesman, Daulat Ram Lohana has expressed thanks to Incharge NLC Hyderabad Dry Port Ashfaq Ahmed during a meeting at his office.

The HCSTSI President who visited the office of Incharge NLC Hyderabad Dry Port along with MNA Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani and MPA Rashid Khilji apprised him to provide maximum possible facilities to business community so that they could be able to avail logistic facilities without any inconvenience.

He also thanked the elected representatives of Hyderabad for extending full support to business community of Hyderabad and approached the concerned quarters for withdrawing the decision of the closure of Hyderabad Dry Port.

