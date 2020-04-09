Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry emphasizes business friendly attitude during lockdown

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana has emphasized the need of business friendly attitude during lockdown so that the business community could continue the permitted activities without any difficulty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana has emphasized the need of business friendly attitude during lockdown so that the business community could continue the permitted activities without any difficulty.

The HCSTSI president said that the business community was strictly following the SOPs against Covid-19 set by the Federal and provincial governments and ensuring social distancing among customers during opening of permitted business activities.

� ��In lockdown, socio-economic activities have been completely disrupted due to closure of business, he said and added that even wholesalers and retailers were facing difficulties to continue the business of grocery items.

At this crucial period, there was the need that besides the administration, the law enforcement agencies should also adopt business friendly attitude so that the business community could carry out the permitted activities, he said.

� � He commended the services of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Hyderabad as well as In charge Sindh Rangers for implementing the SOPs and appealed to grant relaxation of some 10 to 20 minutes to shopkeepers who could not close their shops due to presence of customers.