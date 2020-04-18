UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Lauds PM's Effort For Getting Aid, Debt Relief From World Donor Agencies

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry lauds PM's effort for getting aid, debt relief from world donor agencies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Daulat Ram Lohana has lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting aid and debt relief from world donor agencies to meet the challenge of COVID-19.

While congratulating the Prime Minister Imran Khan on behalf of the business community of Hyderabad, he said that because of his dynamic leadership, world donor agencies including International Monetary Fund (IMF) and G20 had agreed to grant relief to developing countries whose economies suffering badly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He hoped that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the Federal government will continue its efforts to meet the challenge of COVID-19 along with effective strategies for improving the socio economic condition of the countrymen.

