Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry welcomes banning food items export

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed the decision of the Federal government for imposing ban on the export of food items for two weeks.

The decision of the federal government is in the interests of the countrymen as they could be able to get food items on reasonable prices, he said adding that due to lockdown as a result of COVID-19, the essential goods went beyond the reach of the people due to price hike.