Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Expresses Concern Over Load Shedding By HESCO

Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana Thursday expressed concern over announced and unannounced load shedding by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company during lockdown and Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

At the time when industrial activities have been suspended with closure of all markets, shopping malls, shops and offices due to COVID-19 and people were in isolation with fasting the HESCO management, amidst scorching heat, has engaged in switching off the power supply testing the temperament of the people, he said and added that announced and unannounced power suspension has exposed the performance of HESCO.

Due to power closure, he said that water supply system has also been affected and the people suffering acute shortage of basic necessity in isolation during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Energy Umer Ayub Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should take notice over situation and ask the Chief Executive HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply so that the people could take sigh of relief, he demanded.

