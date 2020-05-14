Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry criticizes raid at flour mills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry president Daulat Ram Lohana Thursday criticized the conduct of raids at flour mills with humiliation of flour mills owners by provincial food department.

The officers of the food department conducted late night raids at the flour mills considering the flour mills owners as criminals, he said and alleged that the Deputy Controller Food Hyderabad who conducted raid at a flour mills last night, seized the wheat bags, which allotted to mill owners according to quota.

Such insulting acts of the officers of provincial food department is creating unrest among the business community, he said and demanded Sindh Chief Minister and Sindh Food Minister to take serious notice of such acts of the officers particularly Deputy Controller Food and initiate strict legal action against them.