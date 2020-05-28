UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Welcomes Federal Government Decision For SMEs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry welcomes federal government decision for SMEs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana Thursday welcomed the decision of the Federal government for granting relief to commercial customers of power distribution companies adding that it will help to small and medium enterprises to restart trade and industrial activities which badly disrupted due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The small traders and small industrialists have suffered huge financial losses as a result of lockdown and waiver granted in electricity bills will provide sigh of relief to them, he said and emphasized upon the federal government to announce a comprehensive relief package to SMEs so that small traders and industrialists could compensate their losses.

The federal government had announced provision of loans to SMEs on minimum interests rate, but unfortunately the small traders and industrialists are still waiting for the announcement of policy in this regard, he said and appealed the government to announce a comprehensive policy for bringing stability in trade and industrial sectors of the country.

