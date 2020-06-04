Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry eulogizes federal government efforts for economic stability

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana Thursday eulogized the efforts of the federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing economic stability, saying, the granted incentives would help in moving the country towards right path of progress and prosperity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana Thursday eulogized the efforts of the Federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing economic stability, saying, the granted incentives would help in moving the country towards right path of progress and prosperity.

The small traders and industrialists got a sigh of relief from the incentives announced by the federal government particularly waiver in electricity, uninterrupted power supply during lockdown and extension in payment of electricity bills, however, unannounced power closure and long duration load management from HESCO were causing losses to business community.

The HCSTSI president expressed these remarks while leading the delegation in a meeting with HESCO Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Memon here at his office.

The unannounced power closure and long duration load management also creating unrest among the people therefore the HESCO authorities should avoid such practices, he said that the HESCO should follow the policies of the federal government by streamlining the power distribution system.

He called upon the HESCO CEO to minimize the duration of load shedding so that the business community could carry out the activities without any disruption.

The HESCO chief informed the HCSTSI delegation that due to lockdown, the management faced technical issues which were now resolved and now efforts were underway to ensure uninterrupted power supply to customers with new schedule of load management.