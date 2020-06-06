UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Expresses Concerns Over Delay In Receiving Toll Tax On Motorway

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:27 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry expresses concerns over delay in receiving toll tax on motorway

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana Saturday expressed his concerns over delay in receiving toll tax from untrained staff at Karachi and Hyderabad Toll Plazas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana Saturday expressed his concerns over delay in receiving toll tax from untrained staff at Karachi and Hyderabad Toll Plazas.

In a statement here, he said that vehicles in long queues at toll tax collection counters at both toll plazas have become the routine order due to delay from the staff. It causing great inconvenience to the people particularly the business community for hours long waiting to pass their vehicles from the toll plazas, he added.

He demanded the high ups of the Federal government including Inspector General of Motorways Police to take serious notice of this issue and open of more toll tax collection counters at these toll plazas so that the commuters could take sigh of relief.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Business Vehicles Hyderabad Chamber From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

15 minutes ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

32 minutes ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

45 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

48 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

50 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.