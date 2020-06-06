Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry expresses concerns over delay in receiving toll tax on motorway

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana Saturday expressed his concerns over delay in receiving toll tax from untrained staff at Karachi and Hyderabad Toll Plazas

In a statement here, he said that vehicles in long queues at toll tax collection counters at both toll plazas have become the routine order due to delay from the staff. It causing great inconvenience to the people particularly the business community for hours long waiting to pass their vehicles from the toll plazas, he added.

He demanded the high ups of the Federal government including Inspector General of Motorways Police to take serious notice of this issue and open of more toll tax collection counters at these toll plazas so that the commuters could take sigh of relief.