Hyderabad citizens invited to participate in decoration contest of Independence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) As Sindh government announced awards for the best decorated house, vehicle, shop and government building, the interested citizens of Hyderabad have been advised to submit photos and videos of their places by August 13.

An official informed here on Saturday that the citizens who wanted to participate in the contest should take clear photographs and videos of houses, vehicles, shops and government buildings and to submit the same to the focal person.

The people could contact the focal person Wasim Abro, who is the personal assistant of the Deputy Commissioner, on his mobile number 03333000102.

The participants were also required to submit their Names, locations and contact numbers.