Hyderabad city needs new sewerage design : Commissioner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon said that Hyderabad city needs a new sewerage design as large number of residential schemes in Hyderabad have triggered the problems of the city

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad on Wednesday

The members of HCSTSI, representatives of trade organizations communicated their problems.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abidin Memon, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wasan, President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Mohammad Farooq Sheikhani, SSP Hyderabad, SSP Jamshoro, MD Vasa, SSGC, HESCO, In addition to the officers of social security and other institutions, representatives of the business community participated –

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon said that this Coordination Committee for Business Community was formed by the Chief Secretary Sindh, which has held three meetings in the past and now every month.

A meeting of this will be held so that the issues can be resolved quickly - Commissioner Hyderabad directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure the presence of the regional heads of the institutions in the meeting of the committee and those officers who are not physically present to participate online on Zoom.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmad Memon said that after removal of encroachment people start encroaching again, so once the encroachment were removed, the business community and the district administration should monitor it jointly.

Commissioner Hyderabad said in the meeting formed a three-member committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioners of Jamshoro, which will work together with the officers of all institutions to solve the problems of the business community .

While briefing the meeting, President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Muhammad Farooq. Shekhani requested Commissioner Hyderabad that the problem of encroachment in the site area still exists, the business community is ready for all possible cooperation, so that the encroachments should be removed as soon as possible so that the businessmen do not face difficulties in the delivery of goods.

He further said that 24-hour doctors and other medical facilities should be provided in the industrial areas because accidents often occur in the factories located in Kotri, Hyderabad and Nooriabad, so hospitals should be provided there to protect the lives of the workers. Steps should be taken to improve. Regarding the hospitals, Chief Medical Officer Social Security Dr. Kamran told the meeting that work is going on to improve the hospitals and consultant doctors are being recruited while work is going on to purchase new ambulances. Ambulances will be purchased soon after the budget has been approved. Regarding load shedding of electricity, Farooq Shekhani said that express feeders should be given to industrial areas so that business can be improved.

The Commissioner said in this regard that he has written to the Energy Department in this regard so that the problem of load shedding will be resolved. Regarding law and order, the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries said that Hyderabad has a population of 3.5 million. There is a city for which the police force should be increased.

SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali Linjar said in his briefing that we have only 4 thousand personnel in Hyderabad and despite such limited resources we are doing better work in terms of law and order but there is a need to increase the personnel.

SSP Hyderabad said that operations against narcotics are ongoing and they are following the zero tolerance policy against narcotics whether it is the site area or other areas.

He further informed that on the identification of the business community we have conducted targeted operations in which there has been success. He is paying around Rs 10.1 million every month while the recovery amount was very slow.