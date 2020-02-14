UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Court Awards Capital Punishment In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday convicted a man to death penalty and sentenced his wife to life in prison for murdering a young woman in May, 2018

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday convicted a man to death penalty and sentenced his wife to life in prison for murdering a young woman in May, 2018.

According to details, the court found Mansab Shaikh, a van driver, and his wife Rukhsana Shaikh guilty of killing 27 years old Hina Lodhi, who was sister in law of Rukhsana, in their residence in the limits of Baldia police station.

Initially, the incident's FIR was lodged on complaint of Siddiq Janjua, father of Lodhi at Baldia police station on May 13, 2018.

The court also slapped Rs.200,000 fine on each of the convict.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

