Hyderabad Court Awards Life Imprisonment , Fine To Accused In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:11 PM

Hyderabad Court awards life imprisonment , fine to accused in murder case

The Model Criminal Trial Court convicted an accused of killing a 10 years old child with life imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court convicted an accused of killing a 10 years old child with life imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine.

The judge Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani pronounced the verdict here on Saturday sentencing Ali Akbar Chandio for killing Azeem Rustamani in Zealpak Colony on March 26, 2019.

Chandio killed Rustamani by hammering stones and bricks on head of the child whose body was found on March 27, 2019, near the shrine of Iqbal Shah Suri.

The murder's FIR was lodged at Husri police station on March 28 on the complaint of Naeem Rustamani, father, who accused unknown persons in the FIR.

Chandio's involvement in the murder later surfaced during the police investigation.

