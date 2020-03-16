UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Murder Convict

Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

Hyderabad Court awards life imprisonment to murder convict

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Monday convicted a man to life in prison in a 2006 murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Monday convicted a man to life in prison in a 2006 murder case.

According to details, the court also slapped Rs 500,000 fine on the convict Azizullah Chandio who shot dead a man Bhai Khan on June 29, 2006, in Dadu district.

The trial of the case against Chandio was shifted from the District and Session Court Dadu to Hyderabad during previous month.

