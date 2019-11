(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Monday acquitted 2 accused persons in a 2015 murder case of a man

According to details, the court found the accused Hafiz Afzal and Ilyas Samo not guilty of murdering Riaz Hussain.

Hussain was shot dead in Tandojam town on May 18, 2015.

The incident's FIR was registered at Tandojam police station.