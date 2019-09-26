UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Court Grants Rare Punishment In A Case Of Suicide Attempt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:47 PM

In a rare conviction sentenced on a person who attempted suicide, a court here Thursday convicted a woman with detention till the rising of the court besides a penalty of Rs.500

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :In a rare conviction sentenced on a person who attempted suicide, a court here Thursday convicted a woman with detention till the rising of the court besides a penalty of Rs.500.

The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate XI pronounced the conviction against Nisha Khokhar daughter of Ghulam Shabbir Khokhar under section 325 of Pakistan Penal Code read with section 243 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the FIR registered against Khokhar at Pinyari police station, she attempted suicide by jumping in Phuleli canal. The police described the cause of the attempt as domestic issues.

During the hearing, Khokhar pleaded guilty of her crimes after which the judge waived her cross examination.

