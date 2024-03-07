Hyderabad: Crackdown On Profiteering: Fines Imposed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The District administration Hyderabad initiated crackdown against profiteers and artificial inflation on the instructions of Chief Minister Sindh.
Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmad Siddiqui, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, made a surprise visit to various marts, where Baig Mart was fined Rs.50,000 and Dawood Mart was fined Rs.
100,000 for not displaying the official price list and charging more than the official price.
Assistant Commissioner Latifabad warned all shopkeepers that food and beverage items should be sold at government prices, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.
On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa along with Mukhtiarkar Farhan Jatoi conducted surprise visits to various markets and imposed a fine of fifteen thousand rupees for violating the prescribed prices.
