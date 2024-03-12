Hyderabad: Cracks Down Against Profiteers, 35 Traders Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Action was taken against profiteers on the 1st day of the holy month of Ramazan under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, and a total of 35 traders were fined 135,500 rupees
According to an official handout issued on Tuesday, a fine of 81 thousand rupees was collected from 6 traders in Taluka Latifabad for not displaying the price list at the appropriate place and charging excessive prices of essential items.
Similarly, 40 thousand rupees were collected from 17 traders in different areas of Qasimabad, while fines of 7 thousand rupees were imposed on 7 traders in Taluka city and 7 thousand rupees on 5 traders in Taluka rural.
