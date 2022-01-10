UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Customs Intelligence Seized Edible, Plastic Items Worth Rs 28.8m

Published January 10, 2022

Hyderabad Customs intelligence seized edible, plastic items worth Rs 28.8m

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A team of Customs Intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle food and plastic items worth about Rs 28.8 million.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that a truck carrying smuggled goods, including clothes, black tea, candies, and plastic, was stopped at Hala Naka.

He said that they arrested two suspects and registered an FIR against them and confiscated the vehicle which had registration number TMA-572.

The accused were also produced before a judicial magistrate who accepted their physical remand.

According to him, the raid was carried out by Superintendent Anti-Smuggling Squad Ghulam Muhammad Shar.

