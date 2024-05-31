Hyderabad Cylinder Blast Killed 3 Including Children, Several Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) At least three people including two children died on the spot while several others sustained burn injuries in a significant explosion at a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder filling station in Hyderabad’s Preetabad neighborhood early
on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 said that the cylinder blasted into a ground-floor shop which had started to spread to the top levels of the building where the families reside, a Private news channel reported.
Rescue sources confirmed that 10-year-old Rahim, 7-year-old Ali Raza, and a woman were killed in the deadly incident while dozens were wounded.
The injured persons were rushed to Liaquat University Hospital and Civil Hospital Hyderabad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of playback singer, actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti observed29 minutes ago
-
Two people killed as speeding tanker overturned39 minutes ago
-
PM for plans on B2B meetings, attracting Chinese industry during his China visit49 minutes ago
-
PM chairs meeting on preparations of ministries about China visit2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's nuclear capability guarantor for peace, power balance in region: Kh Asif11 hours ago
-
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments11 hours ago
-
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan11 hours ago
-
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima11 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy11 hours ago
-
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat11 hours ago
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials12 hours ago
-
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest12 hours ago