Hyderabad Cylinder Blast Killed 3 Including Children, Several Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Hyderabad cylinder blast killed 3 including children, several injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) At least three people including two children died on the spot while several others sustained burn injuries in a significant explosion at a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder filling station in Hyderabad’s Preetabad neighborhood early

on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that the cylinder blasted into a ground-floor shop which had started to spread to the top levels of the building where the families reside, a Private news channel reported.

Rescue sources confirmed that 10-year-old Rahim, 7-year-old Ali Raza, and a woman were killed in the deadly incident while dozens were wounded.

The injured persons were rushed to Liaquat University Hospital and Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

