Hyderabad: Defense Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Defense Day was celebrated in Hyderabad with great enthusiasm and patriotism as it was celebrated in the whole country. A significant ceremony was held at Public school Latifabad, Hyderabad, the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon participated as chief guest.
Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Bilal Memon paid tribute to the martyrs and said that September 6th is celebrated because of the sacrifices of our Pakistan Army. He added that the enemy will always lick the wounds while remembering the war of September 6, 1965, and if the United Nations had not intervened, occupied Kashmir could have been liberated during the war of 1965.
Divisional Commissioner emphasized the importance of the 5th generation war in the present modern age and urged the youth to use social media and other modern technologies to protect the country and the nation. He said that the journey of freedom started in 1947 and through continuous struggle, we can bring our country towards the ranks of developed nations.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for a nation apart from color and caste and said that the future of our country was in the hands of the youth.
He encouraged the youth to play a crucial role in every field for the security, prosperity, and development of our country.
On this occasion, various tableaus were presented by the students, and speeches were delivered in urdu, Sindhi, and English on the topic of the 6 September Defense Day of Pakistan. A documentary film was also shown on the occasion, paying tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army.
The principal of Public School Hyderabad Fazal Din Memon presented souvenirs to the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner. The Certificates were distributed among the participants in the art competitions, and a rally was also organized under the leadership of Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon in the premises of the Public School. Additional Commissioner II, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City, and other district officers were also present at the ceremony.
