Hyderabad Development Authority claims water supply and drainage works hampered in city due to prolonged load shedding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has claimed that the water supply and drainage works are being hampered in Hyderabad due to 4 to 8 hours ongoing load shedding being carried out by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Thursday that despite the lockdown situation and holy month of Ramazan the HESCO was carrying out 4 to 8 hours outages amid hot weather as well.

"The Water and Sanitation Agency is facing hardship in maintaining continuous supply of water and draining out the city's sewage," he observed.

He informed that at the various water filtration plants and drainage pumping stations the power supply on April 29 remained suspended for 4 to 8 hours.

"If the water supply or drainage pumping are suspended for even few minutes, it takes hours to restore the routine flow," he said.

Take notice of the load shedding problem the Commissioner Hyderabad division Muhammad Abbass Baloch also held a meeting with the HESCO officials at his office here Thursday.

The commissioner asked them to address the problem keeping in view the holy month of Ramazan and the lockdown situation.