UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Development Authority Claims Water Supply And Drainage Works Hampered In City Due To Prolonged Load Shedding

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:17 AM

Hyderabad Development Authority claims water supply and drainage works hampered in city due to prolonged load shedding

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has claimed that the water supply and drainage works are being hampered in Hyderabad due to 4 to 8 hours ongoing load shedding being carried out by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has claimed that the water supply and drainage works are being hampered in Hyderabad due to 4 to 8 hours ongoing load shedding being carried out by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Thursday that despite the lockdown situation and holy month of Ramazan the HESCO was carrying out 4 to 8 hours outages amid hot weather as well.

"The Water and Sanitation Agency is facing hardship in maintaining continuous supply of water and draining out the city's sewage," he observed.

He informed that at the various water filtration plants and drainage pumping stations the power supply on April 29 remained suspended for 4 to 8 hours.

"If the water supply or drainage pumping are suspended for even few minutes, it takes hours to restore the routine flow," he said.

Take notice of the load shedding problem the Commissioner Hyderabad division Muhammad Abbass Baloch also held a meeting with the HESCO officials at his office here Thursday.

The commissioner asked them to address the problem keeping in view the holy month of Ramazan and the lockdown situation.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Weather Water Company Hyderabad April

Recent Stories

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

36 minutes ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

51 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

1 hour ago

Fine imposed on profiteers in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Finds US Supply Chain May Be Too Dependen ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.