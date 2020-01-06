UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Development Authority Declares Mehmood Housing Society Illegal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:26 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has declared Mehmood Housing Society, a large housing scheme in Hyderabad rural, as illegal and advised the people against investing in the project.

The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here Monday that the authority had started taking action against the developers of the scheme who in violation of the law had started bookings in the project.

He said the HDA always advised the citizens to verify from the builders if they had obtained the required no objection certificates and approvals including one from HDA's Department of Planning and Development Control.

He added that the builders which starting booking the apartments and plots without obtaining the prior approvals violate the law and they were liable to face the legal action.

