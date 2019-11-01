Hyderabad Development Authority Declares Number Of Housing Schemes Unlawful
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:32 PM
The Hyderabad Development Authority's Planning and Development Control wing has declared a number of housing schemes in the district unlawful because the schemes did not obtain prior approval from the HDA
The authority's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Friday that Mariam City, Zain Cooperative, Rashid Residency and Mehran Enclave housing schemes did not obtain prior approval before starting booking of plots and built-up units.
The HDA advised the general public not to invest in those housing schemes because of their unlawful status.
The spokesman told that the authority had started to take action against those schemes.