Hyderabad Development Authority Employees Protest For Payment Of Salaries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Hyderabad Development Authority employees protest for payment of salaries

The Employees Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) held a protest demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club here Friday demanding payment of salaries and pensions of last 7 months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Employees Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) held a protest demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club here Friday demanding payment of salaries and pensions of last 7 months.

Speaking to the protesters, the union's General Secretary Qayum Bhatti accused Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government and the officials of HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for the plight of the workers.

"We urge Sindh Government and Sindh Local Government Department to pay our salaries before Eidul Adha so that we and our children can celebrate the religious festival," said Bhatti.

He bemoaned that the workers of HDA and WASA had been continuously holding protests but the provincial government was giving a deaf ear to their demand.

Hundreds of workers and office bearers of the union participated in the protest.

