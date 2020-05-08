UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Development Authority Employees To Get Salaries Ahead Of Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:18 AM

Hyderabad Development Authority employees to get salaries ahead of Eid

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has requested the HDA Mehran Workers Union to avoid resorting to extreme form of protest which may affect water supply and drainage in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has requested the HDA Mehran Workers Union to avoid resorting to extreme form of protest which may affect water supply and drainage in the district.

At a meeting with a delegation of the union's representatives at his office here Thursday, Qaimkhani assured that the provincial government would release funds to the HDA for payment of three months salary from February to April before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He told the delegation that a summary in that regard had been moved by the Sindh Secretary Finance and received by the Chief Secretary Sindh.

He added that the summary would be sent to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for approval.

"We hope that the summary will be approved in a few days after which the salaries and pensions of the 3 months will be released before the Eid," he assured.

Qaimkhani said he and the Sindh Local Government Department's officials were also trying to release the salaries and pensions of January and before to the employees and the pensions.

However, he said due to the lockdown situation in the province only three months salaries would be released.

The union assured the DG of complete cooperation in his efforts forensuring payment of salaries and pension to the staff.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Chief Minister Water Hyderabad January February April May Murad Ali Shah From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

19 minutes ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

34 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

1 hour ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.