Hyderabad Development Authority employees to get salaries ahead of Eid

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has requested the HDA Mehran Workers Union to avoid resorting to extreme form of protest which may affect water supply and drainage in the district.

At a meeting with a delegation of the union's representatives at his office here Thursday, Qaimkhani assured that the provincial government would release funds to the HDA for payment of three months salary from February to April before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He told the delegation that a summary in that regard had been moved by the Sindh Secretary Finance and received by the Chief Secretary Sindh.

He added that the summary would be sent to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for approval.

"We hope that the summary will be approved in a few days after which the salaries and pensions of the 3 months will be released before the Eid," he assured.

Qaimkhani said he and the Sindh Local Government Department's officials were also trying to release the salaries and pensions of January and before to the employees and the pensions.

However, he said due to the lockdown situation in the province only three months salaries would be released.

The union assured the DG of complete cooperation in his efforts forensuring payment of salaries and pension to the staff.