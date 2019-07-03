UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Development Authority Officers Form Welfare Association

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The officers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) have formed HDA Officers and Officials Welfare Association.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, Syed Aftab Ali had been given the responsibility of Chairman and Shahnawaz Qureshi General Secretary.

Similarly, Agha Zahid Pathan had been given the position of President, Imran Khan Joint General Secretary, Muhammad Zafar Vice President, Nadeem Yousuf Press Secretary and Mansoor Ghori Finance Secretary.

The fledgling association held its maiden meeting on Wednesday and the office bearers later called upon the HDA's Director General Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani.

Qaimakhani said creation of the association bode well for the employees of HDA and resultantly for the organization.

