Hyderabad Development Authority official suspended under allegations of irregularities

The Director Planning and Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Bashir Awan has been put under suspension due to his alleged gross irregularities of millions of rupees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Director Planning and Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Bashir Awan has been put under suspension due to his alleged gross irregularities of millions of rupees.

According to a notification issued on Friday by Sindh Secretary Local Government, Awan had been suspended with immediate effect.

The provincial secretary has also constituted an inquiry committee which has been given 10 days to complete the probe.

The committee would be headed by Additional Secretary Jamaluddin Jalalani while Director Sindh Master Plan Abdul Waqar and Karachi Development Authority's Member Administration Abdul Qadeer Mangi would be its members. Awan was responsible for issuing approvals for the housing schemes and commercial building projects in the HDA.