UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Development Authority Official Suspended Under Allegations Of Irregularities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:12 PM

Hyderabad Development Authority official suspended under allegations of irregularities

The Director Planning and Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Bashir Awan has been put under suspension due to his alleged gross irregularities of millions of rupees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Director Planning and Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Bashir Awan has been put under suspension due to his alleged gross irregularities of millions of rupees.

According to a notification issued on Friday by Sindh Secretary Local Government, Awan had been suspended with immediate effect.

The provincial secretary has also constituted an inquiry committee which has been given 10 days to complete the probe.

The committee would be headed by Additional Secretary Jamaluddin Jalalani while Director Sindh Master Plan Abdul Waqar and Karachi Development Authority's Member Administration Abdul Qadeer Mangi would be its members. Awan was responsible for issuing approvals for the housing schemes and commercial building projects in the HDA.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

2 hours ago

Pak community in Canada urged to invest in Pakista ..

4 minutes ago

Under-21 international called off after more virus ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delega ..

4 minutes ago

Certain pre-existing conditions may increase morta ..

4 minutes ago

KP Cabinet delgation condoles with family of Zaina ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.