Hyderabad Development Authority To Start One-window Operation In P&DC Wing

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:36 PM

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani Thursday said the authority's Planning and Development Control wing is going to start one-window operation

In a statement issued here on Thursday the DG said that the initiative was taken to do away with the complicated procedures for reducing hassles for the citizens. The DG stated that one-window operation was being launched in P&DC as it was an important wing of the HDA which was directly related to the people. He directed the Director P&DC Muhammad Bashir Awan to improve the system of the allotment and transfer of the plots and approval of the housing schemes. "Such a system should be introduced which should fulfill all the legal requirements and avoids the complicated procedures," he said.

The instructions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about computerizing all the official records should be implemented, the DG maintained adding that, specially the maps of the housing schemes should be prepared on Auto Cad software. Qaimkhani asked the Director P&DC to submit to his office details of the housing schemes which had either failed to clear their dues or whose payment cheques had been dishonored. He also sought details of the unapproved schemes which had been unlawfully allotting the plots and the schemes whose NOCs had expired. The DG directed all the staff including the top officers of P&DC to improve their performance.

More Stories From Pakistan

