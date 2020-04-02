Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA workers suspend water supply in protest

The protesting workers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) suspended water supply from the city's largest water filtration plant for 4 hours here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The protesting workers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) suspended water supply from the city's largest water filtration plant for 4 hours here on Thursday.

The HDA Mehran Workers Union claimed that they resorted to such extreme form of protest because the provincial government had failed to pay their unpaid salaries and pensions of last 8 months.

The union's leader Aslam Abbassi said since start of the partial lock down to contain the spread of corona virus, the union kept repeatedly urging the government to release their salaries and pensions.

"When everyone in the city was stocking food, the families of the HDA and WASA workers didn't have enough to afford two meals in a day," he lamented and bemoaned that the provincial government and authorities of the HDA had become indifferent to the plight of the workers.

"Despite such pressing financial hardships, the workers have continued to discharge their duties of supplying water to the city and maintaining the drainage system," he said.

Abbassi warned that the protests would continue if the authorities did not immediately release their salaries and pensions.