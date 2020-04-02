UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA Workers Suspend Water Supply In Protest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA workers suspend water supply in protest

The protesting workers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) suspended water supply from the city's largest water filtration plant for 4 hours here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The protesting workers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) suspended water supply from the city's largest water filtration plant for 4 hours here on Thursday.

The HDA Mehran Workers Union claimed that they resorted to such extreme form of protest because the provincial government had failed to pay their unpaid salaries and pensions of last 8 months.

The union's leader Aslam Abbassi said since start of the partial lock down to contain the spread of corona virus, the union kept repeatedly urging the government to release their salaries and pensions.

"When everyone in the city was stocking food, the families of the HDA and WASA workers didn't have enough to afford two meals in a day," he lamented and bemoaned that the provincial government and authorities of the HDA had become indifferent to the plight of the workers.

"Despite such pressing financial hardships, the workers have continued to discharge their duties of supplying water to the city and maintaining the drainage system," he said.

Abbassi warned that the protests would continue if the authorities did not immediately release their salaries and pensions.

Related Topics

Protest Water Hyderabad From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Hydrauli ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi city to have new hospital for COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Call for Orban party to be excluded by EU centre-r ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Provide COVID-19 Humanitarian Assistance ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia May Cut Oil Output by 15Mln B ..

8 minutes ago

Sarwar hails army, police jawans for COVID-19 duty ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.