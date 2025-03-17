Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering

The district administration Hyderabad on Monday imposed fines totaling Rs. 39,500 on 46 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and charging excessive prices for essential goods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The district administration Hyderabad on Monday imposed fines totaling Rs. 39,500 on 46 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and charging excessive prices for essential goods.

According to a handout, Assistant Commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in taluka city and fined eight shopkeepers Rs.

10,000 for overcharging beyond the prescribed rates.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asadullah Jonejo imposed fines of Rs. 9,000 on seven shopkeepers in the Latifabad taluka.

In another move, 28 shopkeepers in Qasimabad were fined 18,000 rupees, while 3 shopkeepers in the rural taluka were fined 2,500 rupees for similar violations.