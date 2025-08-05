Hyderabad district administration hosts Youm-e-Istehsal rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In observance of Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir, the district administration of Hyderabad organized a solidarity rally from Shahbaz Building to Post Master General Chowk, Thandi Sarak. The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.Assistant Commissioners from all four talukas, officers of the district and traffic police as well as officials and staff of various government departments actively participated in the rally.

A large number of school students, teachers and women also joined the event to express unity with the people of Kashmir. Participants carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmir including “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” and messages supporting Pakistan and its armed forces. National and Kashmiri patriotic songs echoed throughout the rally as participants raised passionate chants to demonstrate solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon said that, “What is happening in Kashmir today is an unparalleled example of injustice and brutality.

We, the district administration and officers from various departments have gathered here today to show our full support and solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He said that through this peaceful rally, we aim to send a message to the world that despite the existence of United Nations resolutions, grave injustices continue in Kashmir.

He added, we urge the international community to come forward and ensure the execution of UN resolutions so that justice is served. Memon said that as long as the Kashmir issue remains unresolved, lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved, and only a just resolution will bring stability to the region.

Referring to recent escalations, between Pakistan and India the Deputy Commissioner remarked that even a recent conflict a few months ago centered around the Kashmir issue. He concluded by emphasizing that the core message of today’s event was the urgent resolution of the Kashmir dispute and the delivery of justice to the people of Kashmir.