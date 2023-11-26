Open Menu

Hyderabad District Administration Starts Drain Rainwater From Low-lying Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The district administration and municipal authorities of Hyderabad sprung into action for the drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas, after heavy rainfall on late Saturday night and concerned officers have been in field for assessing the situation post the rainfall.

According to a handout on Sunday, following the notice from divisional commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah, assistant commissioner city Ahmed Murtaza, assistant commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, Faraz Ahmed Sadiqi in Latifabad and assistant commissioner Taluka Rural Ahsan Ali Morai oversaw efforts to drain rainwater, while all officers were instructed to remain in the field.

According to district administration officials, efforts to drain water from all low-lying areas of Hyderabad will be completed soon. On the other hand, the deputy commissioner has directed the HESCO authorities to immediately restore electricity in areas facing outages, ensuring the public is spared any inconvenience.

